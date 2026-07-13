19 IPS officers, 12,000 cops: Puri Rath Yatra and the lessons from last year

Security increased along with the preparations ahead of the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri. (PTI Photo)

With lessons from last year’s chaos during the Rath Yatra festival in Puri, the Odisha government has been leaving no stone unturned to implement an elaborate security and crowd-management plan for one of the country’s largest religious gatherings.

The surge in security deployment

Nearly 12,000 police personnel, 19 senior IPS officers, and over 100 senior administrative officers have been deployed as Puri prepares to welcome lakhs of devotees from across the globe for the nine-day festival starting July 16. Nearly three million devotees from India and abroad are expected to visit Puri during the festival.

Preparations for the fire services are underway to ensure the safety of the devotees ahead of the annual Rath Yatra 2026 in Puri on Monday. (ANI Video Grab) Preparations for the fire services are underway to ensure the safety of the devotees ahead of the annual Rath Yatra 2026 in Puri on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

After the state government came under heavy criticism following a stampede-like situation outside the Gundicha Temple that left three devotees dead, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed all departments to ensure a faultless, safe and incident-free Rath Yatra through “proper coordination and seamless communication” among inter-departmental agencies.