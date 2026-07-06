19.34 lakh in Manipur draft rolls, 1.58 lakh did not submit forms

Even after the publication of the final voters’ list on September 6, aggrieved electors can appeal under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. (Express photo files)

The Manipur draft voters’ list, published on Sunday, contained 19.34 lakh electors of the state’s 20.93 lakh or 92.42% across 60 Assembly constituencies, under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted between May 30 and June 28, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Arun Kumar Sinha.

A total of 1.58 lakh electors (7.58%) did not submit their enumeration forms during the SIR process, the CEO said. Of the 19.34 lakh electors, 9.40 lakh are male, 9.93 lakh female and 293 third-gender, according to the draft rolls. 20,442 electors are in the 18-19 age group.

Sinha assured that no elector’s name would be deleted from the draft rolls without due process. “Nobody can remove anybody from the draft electoral roll unless he has been given an opportunity of hearing. Only after hearing and passing a speaking order, can a person’s name be deleted from the draft electoral roll.”