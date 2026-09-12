18th BRICS Summit: AI cancer screening among 37 innovations on display

AI-enabled cervical cancer screening, floating solar PV, marine robotics, rare-earth-free e-powertrains and AI-based maternal-fetal monitoring system are among 37 innovations on display at an exposition organised by the Ministry of Education in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs as part of the 18th BRICS Summit, at Bharat Mandapam.

The two-day ‘Bharat Innovates Exposition’, at Bharat Mandapam on Friday and Saturday, will showcase India’s deep-tech innovations.

The national programme is designed as a global accelerator for innovations from the Indian Higher Education Ecosystem – building a long-term collaboration between India’s innovation ecosystem (startups, Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), labs and research parks) and global stakeholders (corporates, investors, incubators/accelerators, universities, research institutes, governments and overseas alumni).