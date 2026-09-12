18th BRICS Summit: AI cancer screening among 37 innovations on display

AI-enabled cervical cancer screening, floating solar PV, marine robotics, rare-earth-free e-powertrains and AI-based maternal-fetal monitoring system are among 37 innovations on display at an exposition organised by the Ministry of Education in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs as part of the 18th BRICS Summit, at Bharat Mandapam.
The two-day ‘Bharat Innovates Exposition’, at Bharat Mandapam on Friday and Saturday, will showcase India’s deep-tech innovations.
The national programme is designed as a global accelerator for innovations from the Indian Higher Education Ecosystem – building a long-term collaboration between India’s innovation ecosystem (startups, Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), labs and research parks) and global stakeholders (corporates, investors, incubators/accelerators, universities, research institutes, governments and overseas alumni).
“The BRICS Bharat Innovates (BBI) Exposition at the Bharat Mandapam marks the second major exposition of India’s Deep-Tech startups in 2026 after the maiden edition of Bharat Innovates that was held in Nice, France from 14-16 June 2026,” the education ministry said in a statement.
The BBI, it added, is aligned with the theme of India’s BRICS Chairship — ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’.
The Exposition is being held alongside BRICS Business Forum on 11 September 2026, providing participants with an opportunity to network with CEOs, investors, business leaders and industry representatives from BRICS member countries.
This will facilitate opportunities for B2B engagements, technology partnerships, investment discussions, business linkages and international market access, the MoE said.
The exposition, it added, also advances the BRICS Education Track priority of “Enhancing Research, Innovation and Start-up Ecosystems”, one of the five priority areas identified under India’s BRICS Chairship 2026.
Education Minister Pralhad Joshi was at the exposition at Bharat Mandapam interacting with deep-tech startups/innovators. “Visited the BRICS Bharat Innovates Exposition being held as part of the 18th #BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi and interacted with Indian deep-tech innovators showcasing cutting-edge solutions across diverse sectors. Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, they are being provided with a unique platform where these startups will showcase their unique skills before the BRICS leaders tomorrow,” said Joshi on an X post.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BRICS leaders, among others, are also expected to visit the BBI Exposition.