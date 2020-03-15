187-km Ambala-Delhi highway to get speed radars, number plate readers

The number plate readers and cameras will be connected to a Centralised Control Room to initiate a crack down on dangerous driving, over-speeding and unsafe lane changing.(Image for representational purpose) The number plate readers and cameras will be connected to a Centralised Control Room to initiate a crack down on dangerous driving, over-speeding and unsafe lane changing.(Image for representational purpose)

Haryana Police have decided to install speed radars, Automatic Number Plate Readers (ANPRs) and cameras on the 187-km stretch of Ambala-Delhi highway passing through five districts of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat. The number plate readers and cameras will be connected to a Centralised Control Room to initiate a crack down on dangerous driving, over-speeding and unsafe lane changing.

Haryana Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said Sunday that a blue print to this effect was prepared at a recent brainstorming session on the road safety held under the chairmanship of DGP Manoj Yadava.

“As the repeated violation of speed limit leading to more crashes and injuries, the installation of proven speed detection devices and speed detection cameras systems will certainly help in minimising loss of human lives in road accidents. Such path breaking initiatives will certainly help in further minimising the road accidents and fatalities on this highway in particular and in entire state in general,” Virk added.

As part of this year’s National Road Safety Week in January, Virk said, the Haryana Police had undertaken several initiatives including special awareness drives, workshops and seminars to highlight and emphasise the need for road and traffic safety across the state. During the week-long programme, state police along with traffic volunteers had made people aware of traffic rules for road safety.

