181 votes for 90 voters in Assam, six poll officials suspended

Six poll officials were suspended in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Monday after 181 people were found to have cast votes in a booth, which had 90 valid voters, CEO Assam Nitin Khade said. The votes were cast in Haflong assembly constituency on April 1.

“During the scrutiny of Presiding Officer’s diary and other documents, it was found that the Presiding Officer and the Polling Officers of 107-A Khothlir LP School allowed 181 persons to cast votes against the total 90 voters in that polling station,” Khade said.

“The Presiding and first Polling Officer in their statements have admitted that they allowed the voters registered against the main polling station, to cast their votes in the auxiliary polling station,” the CEO added.