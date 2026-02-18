18 years later, J&K govt admits 4 Jammu University campuses exist only on paper

The government admitted that lack of infrastructure and inadequate teaching faculty are major challenges at the campuses. In her written response, Itoo said there was a staff shortage in all except the Kathua campus. (Source: File)

Four Jammu University off-site campuses approved 18 years ago have yet to become functional, the government has admitted.

To a question posed by BJP’s Ramnagar MLA Dr Sunil Bhardwaj, J&K’s Health and Education Minister Sakeena Itoo said that of Jammu University’s 11 off-site campuses, seven — Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Reasi, Ramnagar, Kathua, and Poonch — are functional. Meanwhile, the proposed campuses in Patnitop, Surankote, Billawar and Doda — approved by the university council in 2008 — have yet to take off.

“While the Bhaderwah and Kathua campuses were established in 2006, Udhampur campus came up in 2007, followed by Kishtwar, Poonch, Reasi and Ramnagar (2008),” Itoo said.

The government admitted that lack of infrastructure and inadequate teaching faculty are major challenges at the campuses. In her written response, Itoo said there was a staff shortage in all except the Kathua campus.