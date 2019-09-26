18 months since ban: 1,100 metric tonne of banned plastic seized in Maharashtra

IN THE 18 months since the ban on single-use plastic was imposed in the state, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has taken action against 12,000 shops and establishments for violating the ban and seized 1,100 metric tonne of banned items.

As the countdown begins for the October 2 nationwide ban on single-use plastic, Maharashtra’s ban has been only partially successful so far.

Data from MPCB shows that the board and the civic bodies have collected fines to the tune of Rs 6 crore since March 2018, when the state had imposed the ban. The MPCB has also issued closure notices to 418 plastic manufacturing units in the same period.

The state environment department had issued a notification on March 23, 2018, banning all plastic carry bags and single-use plastic and the manufacture, usage, sale, storage, import and transport of products made from plastic and thermocol. It also banned the use of plastic and thermocol for decoration purposes.

“All local bodies have been empowered to take action. The MPCB is taking action where the banned items were coming from outside or there was large scale use of plastic,” said an MPCB official.

But while records show that action was taken against 12,000 shops and establishments, it seems a tiny number considering there are around 10 lakh shops and establishments across the state — according to labour department statistics — and plastic was used ubiquitously.

Nikhil Desai, an activist from Kings Circle in Mumbai, said much of the action against violators was taken in the initial months of the ban and the effort lost steam later on. “The ban is not successful as cheap alternatives are not available and local bodies do not know what to do with the seized items,” he added.

That plastic continues to be used is borne out by the high amount of plastic waste that continues to clog storm water drains, and find its way to dumping grounds.

In Mumbai, action was taken against 4,300 establishments. Around 53 metric tonne plastic was seized and a fine of Rs 2.9 crore collected. In Pune, action was taken against 3,275 establishments, 64 metric tonne plastic was seized and Rs 80 lakh collected as fine. In Navi Mumbai, action was taken against 573 shops, with 64 metric tonne of plastic was seized and Rs 31 lakh collected as fine.

An official said of the 418 units that received closure notices in the state, 130 are in Pune, 88 in Thane and 54 in Mumbai. “After issuing notices, we inspected these factories a couple of times to verify whether they have actually shut down and most were found to be closed,” said the official.

Another official said that the MPCB had asked the local bodies to dispose their seized plastic items by handing it over to the board-authorised plastic recyclers. “Every local body has to take a call based on this,” said the official, adding that some have engaged recyclers.

Afroz Shah, who spearheaded the largest beach clean-up project in the world at Versova to become a ‘UN Champion of the Earth’ in 2016, said that people have to train themselves to obey a good law. “The law will remain on paper but what after that? Enforcement and training is the key. After the ban, little has changed,” he added.

Shah said that during the beach clean-up, he did not see plastic articles such as straws that much. “Plastic bags have drastically reduced. But the other plastic-like multilayer packing, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to ban, like shampoo sachets, milk pouches and biscuit wrappers, are still around. The key is to change the mindset of the people. Till it happens, this will remain a problem,” he added.

However, retailers said they have started using alternatives. “The shopkeepers are using cloth, paper and jute bags. Though they are expensive, the customers are paying for it,” said Viren Shah, president of Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association. “But the ban is not being implemented properly and it was in effect only for a brief period. All vegetable markets and others are using the banned plastic carry bags and other items,” he added.

— With inputs from LAXMAN SINGH