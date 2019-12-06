18 Indians abducted by pirates off Nigerian coast

ARX Maritime, which tracks the movement of ships, said on its website that the ship was taken over by pirates on Monday and 19 people on board the vessel were kidnapped, out of which 18 were Indians. (Representational) ARX Maritime, which tracks the movement of ships, said on its website that the ship was taken over by pirates on Monday and 19 people on board the vessel were kidnapped, out of which 18 were Indians. (Representational)

EIGHTEEN INDIANS onboard a Hong Kong-flagged vessel were kidnapped by pirates near the Nigerian coast, a global agency tracking maritime developments in the region said on Thursday.

Sources said following reports of kidnapping, the Indian mission in Nigeria has approached the African nation’s authorities for help to ascertain details and rescue the abducted Indians.

The Hong Kong-flagged ‘VLCC, NAVE CONSTELLATION’ was attacked during the evening hours of December 3 while transiting through Nigeria, it said.

