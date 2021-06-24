18 government school students selected for National Level Responsible Artificial Intelligence programme

Out of these 50 models, 20 best models will be declared as the winners. (Unsplash/ Representational)

Eighteen students from government schools of Punjab have been selected for the National Level Responsible Artificial Intelligence programme.

According to sources, there were at least 53782 students from 28 states and 8 Union Territories, who applied for the programme. Of these, only 125 students for Artificial Intelligence training.

Out of these 125, 18 students (15.5% of the total selected) belong to Punjab. All the students are from Class VIII to XII.

The main objective of the programme is to address the shortcomings of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and develop the skills of these government school students so that they can create new media in the field of technology and use them properly.

The training will be in three phases. In the first phase, there will be an orientation and online training session for teachers and students for video submission of models prepared according to the online format given. In the second phase, the top 100 videos will be shortlisted and the concerned students will start their deep-dive training. After this session, they will re-study their models and finally submit the working video of their model on the website of the programme. In the final round, the top 50 models will be selected and the concerned students will demonstrate the performance of their models online. Out of these 50 models, 20 best models will be declared as the winners.

Those who were selected for the programme from Punab are Kashish Sodha from Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Malout, Gurmeet Singh of Government Senior Secondary School , Bajewala, Sharanpreet Singh, of Government Senior Secondary School, Bajewala, Jyoti Rani, of Government Senior Secondary School, Amloh, Dimple Dhiman from Government Senior Secondary School, Dunera, Vaishali Sharma of Government Senior Secondary School, Dunera, Bhavna, from Government Senior Secondary School, Dheera, Gaganjot Kaur, of Government Senior Secondary School, Bugga Kalan, Gurkirit Kaur from Government Senior Secondary School, Bugga Kalan, Palak, of Government Senior Secondary School, Tanda Uramur, Ankita from Government Senior Secondary School, Tanda Uramur, Yasmin of Government Senior Secondary School, Mullepur, Nitin Sharma from Government High School (GHS) Mulanpur Kalan, Manpreet Kaur GHS Talania, Yugraj Singh from GHS Talanian, Sukhnab Singh from Government Senior Secondary School, Jhumba, Sukhchain Singh of Government Senior Secondary School, Jhumba, and Manpreet Kaur from Government Senior Secondary School, Jalla.

State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla congratulated the students and their teachers for the selection to the national level programme. School Education Secretary Krishan Kumar said that this programme has been launched by the National e-Governance Division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as a joint venture between the Government of India and Intel India.