Top news today evening: DMK-Cong crisis ends, Shabana Azmi injured in road accident, and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Noted actor Shabana Azmi was injured Saturday after her car rammed into a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Khalapur toll plaza. Azmi has been moved to Panvel’s MGM hospital. She was on her way to Khandala, where the family has a holiday home. READ MORE

Congress emissaries help resolve tension with DMK, Stalin appeals to avoid public statements on alliance

For almost a week, it seemed like the opposition alliance of national party Congress and Dravidian major DMK was almost crashing. Some blamed DMK Chief M K Stalin, while others blamed veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram for the fact that his loyalist, K S Alagiri, is the man heading Congress in Tamil Nadu who made public statements against DMK that led to the crisis. READ MORE

‘Collective conscience of society shaken’: Court convicts two for raping 5-year-old girl in 2013

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Saturday convicted two men for raping a five-year-old girl in east Delhi in 2013, saying the case had shaken the collective conscience of the society, PTI reported. READ MORE

NSA in Delhi: What the L-G’s notification says, what it really means

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal has issued an order giving the Police Commissioner the power to detain individuals under the tough National Security Act (NSA), 1980. A notification to this effect was issued on January 10, and the order comes into effect from Sunday (January 19). READ MORE

Type 2 diabetes: Drinking this beverage for breakfast can help lower blood sugar levels

A healthcare professional and research charity Diabetes UK has come up with an easy solution to maintain blood sugar levels in diabetics — drinking tea. Yes, you read that right. READ MORE

Five British comedies you should watch if you like Netflix’s Sex Education

Who doesn’t like awkward albeit witty British humour? A few sections of the audience perhaps, if the success and popularity of the Netflix series Sex Education is anything to go by. With Sex Education Season 2 out now on Netflix, we thought it would be worth your time to check out a few other British comedies as well. READ MORE

Sania Mirza completes dream comeback with doubles title in Hobart

Sania Mirza scripted the perfect return to tennis as she lifted the WTA Hobart International trophy with Ukrainian doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok after edging out the second-seeded Chinese team of Shuai Peng and Shuai Zhang in the final in Hobart on Saturday. READ MORE

WATCH: BJP states cutting education budget, don’t want students to raise questions: Manish Sisodia

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiya said, “In 5 years, Delhi’s education budget rose by 10%, whereas it decreased in states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App