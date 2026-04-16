173 years of Indian Railways: All you need to know about India’s first train journey

Indian Railways completes 173 years, marking the historic first train journey in India that laid the foundation of one of the world’s largest rail networks. (Image: Ministry of Railways/Photo enhanced with AI)
173 years of Indian Railways:Indian Railways (IR) on Thursday marked its 173rd anniversary. On April 16, 1853, the country’s first passenger train ran between Bombay (now Mumbai) and Thane in Maharashtra. The launch of train services in India marked a new era of mobility and connectivity.
When was the first passenger train run in India
India’s first passenger train began its commercial journey from Mumbai’s Bori Bunder station (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus). At the time, it was operated by the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR). In 1900, GIPR was merged with the Indian Midland Railway Company.
Due to the significance of the first train’s operation on April 16, 1853, the day was declared a public holiday in Bombay, allowing citizens to witness the inauguration of this new mode of transport. As a result, large crowds gathered at Bori Bunder station.
According to the national transporter, about 400 passengers boarded the train for the inaugural run. The train composed of 14 passenger carriages and was hauled by three steam locomotives: Sultan, Sindh and Sahib.
The departure of Bombay to Thane first passenger train was accompanied by a ceremonial 21-gun salute, showing the beginning of railway transport in the country. The train completed its journey of approximately 35 km in 57 minutes.
The Thane bridge holds a special place in Indian Railways’ history. It was built during the construction of the country’s first passenger train run between and in 1853. (Image: Ashiwni Vaishnaw/X)
Transformation of Indian Railways
Over time, Indian Railways has witnessed a significant transformation – from steam engines to diesel locomotives and eventually to electric trains. In the coming months, the national transporter is also set to introduce hydrogen-powered trains, marking another step towards cleaner and more sustainable transportation. The hydrogen train will run between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More