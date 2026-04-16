173 years of Indian Railways: All you need to know about India’s first train journey

Indian Railways completes 173 years, marking the historic first train journey in India that laid the foundation of one of the world’s largest rail networks. (Image: Ministry of Railways/Photo enhanced with AI)

173 years of Indian Railways: Indian Railways (IR) on Thursday marked its 173rd anniversary. On April 16, 1853, the country’s first passenger train ran between Bombay (now Mumbai) and Thane in Maharashtra. The launch of train services in India marked a new era of mobility and connectivity.

When was the first passenger train run in India

India’s first passenger train began its commercial journey from Mumbai’s Bori Bunder station (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus). At the time, it was operated by the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR). In 1900, GIPR was merged with the Indian Midland Railway Company.

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Due to the significance of the first train’s operation on April 16, 1853, the day was declared a public holiday in Bombay, allowing citizens to witness the inauguration of this new mode of transport. As a result, large crowds gathered at Bori Bunder station.