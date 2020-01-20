1,726 Haryana government officials fail to deposit penalty for not furnishing RTI information

Analyzing the figures of the past 14 years, Kapoor said that in the previous Congress government 72.15 percent penalty amount was recovered from the officers while in the BJP government only 28.62 percent penalty could be recovered. (Representational image) Analyzing the figures of the past 14 years, Kapoor said that in the previous Congress government 72.15 percent penalty amount was recovered from the officers while in the BJP government only 28.62 percent penalty could be recovered. (Representational image)

An RTI query has revealed that as many as 1,726 officials, including few HCS officers. did not deposit the penalty imposed on them by the Haryana State Information Commission for not furnishing information under the provision of the Right To Information (RTI) Act.

According to RTI activist PP Kapoor, who has procured the information, the officials did not deposit Rs 2.37 crore out of the total penalty of Rs 3.5 crore. “Till now only Rs 1.23 crore has been recovered from the officials,” said Kapoor.

Analyzing the figures of the past 14 years, Kapoor said that in the previous Congress government 72.15 percent penalty amount was recovered from the officers while in the BJP government only 28.62 percent penalty could be recovered.

“The number of defaulter officials, who did not deposit the penalty, the amount has jumped to 64 percent in the BJP government from 46 percent during the Congress government,” claimed the RTI activist.

Kapoor said that as many as 77,342 appeals were filed before the commission during the past 14 years and 73,871 have been disposed off till now while 3,471 are still pending.

