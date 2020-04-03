170 fresh COVID-19 cases linked to Tabligh Jamaat event

Parts of Nizamuddin West were cordoned off after six new cases were traced to the area. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) Parts of Nizamuddin West were cordoned off after six new cases were traced to the area. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

With 170 new COVID-19 cases linked to those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, states are now racing to track contacts and test them.

TAMIL NADU

On Thursday, 74 more people who attended the congregation tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 309. State Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said 264 of these were those who attended the congregation. Around 1,103 people who attended the meet have been tested and some results are yet to come.

ANDHRA PRADESH

The number of positive cases rose from 111 to 143, with 32 new cases linked to the congregation. Swab samples of 1,800 people have been taken — 143 tested positive, 1,321 negative and results of 409 are awaited. “A majority of them attended the Jamaat meeting and a few are their family members or those who came in close contact with them,” Health Minister A Krishna Srinivas said. The state government has quarantined 1,085 people who attended the meet.

People who showed People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

TELANGANA

The number of positive cases in Telangana went up to 154 with 27 new cases — all linked to people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi.

HARYANA

Three of 12 Tablighis found in Huchpuri Masjid on March 31 have tested positive. All 12 are in isolation. The government has put 66 others in isolation. Swab samples of 31 have been sent for testing. The govt has tracked down at least 510 tablighis who attended the congregation.

UTTAR PRADESH

Seven people, including one Indonesian national, who participated in the meet have tested positive. The state government has put in quarantine 883 people who attended the meet and and sent over 400 samples for testing.

NORTH-EAST

A total of 16 people who attended the meet have tested positive in Assam. Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one positive case each linked to the meet.

RAJASTHAN

The state reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, including 3 people who attended the congregation. The number of positive cases in the state reached 133, 14 of them from Tablighi Jamaat. On Wednesday, police traced 183 people who visited Markaz Nizamuddin. Among them, 11 tested positive for coronavirus.

GUJARAT

Twelve more Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the Markaz gathering in Delhi were tracked down in Gujarat, taking the total to 84 . Of them, 83 have been home-quarantined and a 70-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Bhavnagar, who visited Nizamuddin from March 9-March 11, died on March 26.

MAHARASHTRA

The state has started setting up a mass quarantine facility in Goregaon for contacts of 442 Tablighis traced so far in Mumbai and surrounding areas. The state has so far identified around 1,300 people who attended the meet, said Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope. On Thursday, 10 people linked to the meet tested positive in the state. Six of them attended the meet and four came in contact with them.

KERALA

Two participants of the Tablighi Jamaat event were among the 21 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala on Thursday. With positive cases in the state soaring to 286, seven out of 14 districts in Kerala have emerged as hotspots. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 157 people from Kerala had attended Tablighi Jamaat conference and those who have suspected symptoms of COVID-19 have been moved to isolation.

Karnataka

With 11 people linked to the congregation at Delhi testing positive for COVID-19 along with three others, Karnataka recorded 14 fresh cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases reported in the state to 124.

The Markaz-linked infections in the state grew to 13 on Thursday, including one death that occurred on March 27.

The state health and family welfare department has asked all persons “with history of attending the Tablighi Jamaat Congregation” who are asymptomatic to be quarantined at government centres within 14 days of their return. Those beyond 14 days should be home quarantined, it has said.

