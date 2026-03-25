170 custodial deaths in first 74 days this year: MHA

Data provided by the Home Ministry shows that in Uttar Pradesh, eight custodial deaths were reported in 2021-22, 10 in 2022-23, 12 in 2023-24, 11 in 2024-25 and 15 till March 15 this year.

A total of 170 custodial deaths were reported across the country in the first 74 days (up to March 15), which has surpassed the previous year’s figure of 140, the Home Ministry told Parliament on Tuesday.

According to state police and NHRC data, Bihar topped the list with 19 cases, followed by Rajasthan (18), Uttar Pradesh (15), while the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab reported 14 cases each, MoS Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Minister said 176 custodial deaths were reported in 2021-22; the number came down to 163 in 2022-23, and 157 in 2023-24, and 140 last year.

“In Bihar, 18 such deaths were reported in 2021-22, 16 in 2022-23, 13 in 2023-24, 10 in 2024-25 and 19 this year,” he said.