170 custodial deaths in first 74 days this year: MHA
According to state police and NHRC data, Bihar topped the list with 19 cases, followed by Rajasthan (18), Uttar Pradesh (15), while the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab reported 14 cases each, MoS Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
A total of 170 custodial deaths were reported across the country in the first 74 days (up to March 15), which has surpassed the previous year’s figure of 140, the Home Ministry told Parliament on Tuesday.
According to state police and NHRC data, Bihar topped the list with 19 cases, followed by Rajasthan (18), Uttar Pradesh (15), while the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab reported 14 cases each, MoS Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
The Minister said 176 custodial deaths were reported in 2021-22; the number came down to 163 in 2022-23, and 157 in 2023-24, and 140 last year.
“In Bihar, 18 such deaths were reported in 2021-22, 16 in 2022-23, 13 in 2023-24, 10 in 2024-25 and 19 this year,” he said.
In Rajasthan, the number was 13 in 2021-22, four in 2022-23, seven in 2023-24, nine in 2024-25 and 18 till March 15 this year.
Data provided by the Home Ministry shows that in Uttar Pradesh, eight custodial deaths were reported in 2021-22, 10 in 2022-23, 12 in 2023-24, 11 in 2024-25 and 15 till March 15 this year. “In Gujarat, there were 24 deaths in 2021-22, 15 in 2022-23, 18 in 2023-24, 14 in 2024-25 and 14 this year. Maharashtra reported 30 deaths in 2021-22, 22 in 2022-23, 21 in 2023-24, 14 in 2024-25 and 14 this year,” Rai said.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More