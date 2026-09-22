17-year-old Naga boy killed in Manipur ambush

The incident reportedly occurred at around 10.05 am when the boy, identified as Nk Wiphenbou of Nkou Naga village, was attacked while he was walking alone from Upper Nkou to Malek village.

By: Express News Service
1 min readImphalSep 22, 2026 04:24 AM IST
17-year-old Naga boy killed in Manipur ambushPolice retrieved the body and deposited the remains at Tamenglong mortuary.(Representational Image/File)
Make us preferred source on Google

A 17-year-old Liangmai Naga boy was allegedly killed in an ambush by armed assailants in Manipur’s Tamenglong district on Monday, adding to a series of violent incidents involving Naga and Kuki communities in parts of Tamenglong, Kangpokpi and adjoining areas.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 10.05 am when the boy, identified as Nk Wiphenbou of Nkou Naga village, was attacked while he was walking alone from Upper Nkou to Malek village, near Tamei Sub-Division. Police retrieved the body and deposited the remains at Tamenglong mortuary.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments