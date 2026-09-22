17-year-old Naga boy killed in Manipur ambush

A 17-year-old Liangmai Naga boy was allegedly killed in an ambush by armed assailants in Manipur’s Tamenglong district on Monday, adding to a series of violent incidents involving Naga and Kuki communities in parts of Tamenglong, Kangpokpi and adjoining areas.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 10.05 am when the boy, identified as Nk Wiphenbou of Nkou Naga village, was attacked while he was walking alone from Upper Nkou to Malek village, near Tamei Sub-Division. Police retrieved the body and deposited the remains at Tamenglong mortuary.