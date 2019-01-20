17-year-old girl ‘gangraped’ in Muzaffarnagar, FIR registered

Toggle Menu
“Prima facie, it appears that she had gone with the boys on her own but the situation took an ugly turn which she didn’t expect," police said,

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by two minors in a Muzaffarnagar village Thursday, police said.
According to the girl’s father, he had gone to attend a religious congregation Thursday while his wife and daughter were at home.

“Two boys took my wife at gunpoint and forced my daughter to accompany them to a field where they raped her,” the father said in the FIR. “Prima facie, it appears that she had gone with the boys on her own but the situation took an ugly turn which she didn’t expect. An FIR was lodged. We are conducting raids to nab the culprits,” an officer said.

