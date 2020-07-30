17-year-old family member held for teen’s murder in Khed

Police said the suspect was even part of the search party formed to look for the girl after she had gone missing. (Representational) Police said the suspect was even part of the search party formed to look for the girl after she had gone missing. (Representational)

Police have detained a 17-year-old family member over the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Khed near Pune. The teenager is suspected to have killed the girl as she used to make fun of him over his “feminine features” and the female roles played by him in folk art performances, said police.

Police said the suspect was even part of the search party formed to look for the girl after she had gone missing.

Police had earlier arrested three other persons in the case, based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family members. But now, police have said that their probe has revealed that the three persons were not involved in the murder, and their discharge from the case will be sought from the court.

The girl, who belongs to a farmer family, had gone missing from her house on July 23. Her body was found at a secluded spot near a canal the following day. The family members of the girl filed a complaint with the police, naming three persons from the village who had allegedly harassed her a few months ago. While police arrested the trio for murder based on the complaint, probe teams kept investigating other angles.

“Our teams continued meticulous analysis of technical leads and also kept a close watch on persons known to the girl. We kept looking for odd behaviour by anyone or versions with missing links given by people whom we were speaking to. The situation in the village had become sensitive, because local residents were named in the murder,” said the inspector probing the case.

During the probe, police found that a 17-year-old relative of the girl, who is her cousin’s son, had gone to the family of the girl and informed them about her death when others were still ascertaining the details. Probe teams zeroed in on the youth and further probe confirmed his involvement in the crime. After police detained him for questioning, he confessed to the crime, said officials.

Police probe has now revealed that the suspect portrays a woman’s character in folk art performances, and the girl used to make fun of him because of this.

“He has told us that he planned to kill her and decided on a modus operandi to destroy evidence, based on what he has seen in crime TV shows and movies. On the day of the murder, he kept speaking to the girl on the phone, asking her where she is, when she was near the secluded spot near the canal. Later, he was also part of the search party that was formed by villagers and family members to look for the girl,” said the inspector.

He added, “The 17-year-old has been booked for murder. We have cut short the police custody of the three persons arrested earlier. We will be submitting before the court that they were not involved.”

