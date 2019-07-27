17 parties write to Venkaiah Naidu: Ensure Oppn’s voice is not smothered in Rajya Sabha

The face-off between the government and the Opposition over the passage of Bills without scrutiny deepened on Friday with 17 parties writing to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and asking him to ensure that the voice of the Opposition is “not smothered” in the Upper House. The letter came a day after the government, with the help of some fence-sitters, thwarted an Opposition bid to force referral of the RTI amendment Bill to a select committee.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama on Thursday during the debate on The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill and later when an Opposition motion to refer the Bill to a select committee was put to vote. Today, Naidu told the House that what happened on Thursday has pained him and the people of the country. “There were children in the gallery too… We should see to it that such situations and such scenes are avoided in the future,” he said.

“Another thing was brought to my notice, which is again not a healthy thing. Once the voting process starts, whether electronic voting or by slips…..nobody from this, that or any side is expected to move to any other place and talk to members…people in authority must be more careful,” Naidu said.

The Opposition had on Thursday objected to ministers walking across to the Opposition side and talking to leaders of the TRS and the BJD moments before voting started.

“Even individual members are not supposed to move this side or that side and go and talk to them. If they want to talk to any member, they are at liberty to talk to them before the voting process starts and, that too, preferably outside the House,” Naidu said, as Opposition members thumped the desks.

Hours later, leaders of 17 Opposition parties, including the TRS, wrote to Naidu to register what they termed their “anguish and serious concern over the manner in which the government is hurriedly passing legislations without any scrutiny by Parliamentary Standing or Select Committees”. This, they said, “is a fundamental departure from the established practice and healthy traditions of enacting legislations”.

“While we understand our responsibility and the need to enact legislation, any attempt by the government to undermine the privileges of members, the rules and established conventions will diminish the role of the Council of States as envisaged by our founding fathers,” stated the letter signed by Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, TMC’s Derek O’Brien, Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, CPM’s T K Rangarajan, NCP’s Majeed Memon, RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha, BSP’s S C Misra, AAP’s Sanjay Singh and MDMK’s Vaiko.

Surprisingly, Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s K Keshava Rao too was a signatory. The TRS on Thursday voted with the government against the Opposition’s motion to refer the RTI amendment Bill to the select committee.

“Public consultation is a long-established practice where parliamentary committees scrutinise bills, deliberate, engage and work towards improving the content and quality of the legislation,” the letter stated.

The letter also came hours after the government informed Rajya Sabha that the session is being extended up to August 7 to “transact essential Government Legislative Business.” Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan told the House that “there will be no Question Hour on those days” and listed out the 18 Bills that the government plans to take up.

The Opposition also pointed out that in the four weeks of the session, only two Short Duration Discussions have been allowed as against the practice of one such discussion a week. “We urge you to ensure that the voice of the Opposition is not smothered in Rajya Sabha,” they said.