17 migrants from Bengal who came to Kerala last week test positive for virus

Seventeen migrant workers from West Bengal, who arrived in Kerala last week for a power project, have tested positive for Covid-19.

This is the first time that migrants from other states tested positive for the virus in Kerala, where 90 per cent of cases have been attributed to Keralites returning from other parts of the country or from abroad.

Health Department officials said the 17 were among 35 workers who were ferried to Kerala by a special bus from West Bengal.

With over 3 lakh migrant workers in Kerala returning to their home states, the Pinarayi Vijayan government is desperately looking for migrants to keep moving its construction, service and agriculture sectors, which have almost come to a standstill.

After a review meeting on Wednesday, Vijayan told the media that as migrant workers have begun returning to Kerala, the inspection of their documents and other details would be held at railway stations close to the state borders.

“All those migrant workers would be sent into quarantine, which would be the responsibility of the contractors who bring the workers. Those workers who do not have contractors as sponsors should be sent for institutional quarantine. That facility would be organised at the district levels,” the CM said.

