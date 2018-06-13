17 killed in bus accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri

The bus hit a divider before overturning. (Source: ANI) The bus hit a divider before overturning. (Source: ANI)

At least 17 passengers were killed and 35 injured after a bus hit a divider and overturned near Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh.

Reports suggest that the bus was overspeeding before it hit the traffic divider. An official confirmation over the cause of the accident is awaited.

The bus was carrying around 60-70 people and was on its way to Farrukhabad from Jaipur in Rajasthan, Mainpuri Additional Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Singh told PTI.

“The bus overturned after hitting a divider in Tirathpur village located almost 25 km from the district headquarters on the Mainpuri-Etawah road, at around 5.30 am,” he said.

“As of now, 17 people have been killed, while 20 other sustained injuries. The bus driver has lost his left leg and is currently admitted to a hospital in Saifai,” the ASP said.

The identity of the 17 victims is yet to be ascertained. The injured were rushed to hospitals in Saifai and Mainpuri.

The bus was carrying mostly labourers, who work in brick kilns and were returning to their native villages, police said.

“The number plate of the bus revealed that it was registered in Farrukhabad (UP-76). It was going from Jaipur to Farrukhabad,” Singh said and added that further details are awaited.

The ASP also said, “A number of casualties include those persons who were sleeping on the roof of the bus to escape from the prevailing heat.”

With PTI inputs

