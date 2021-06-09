17 killed as bus, tempo collide in Kanpur

The IG said that a detailed investigation will be conducted to find out the cause of the accident.

Seventeen people were killed after a bus and tempo collided head-on in Kanpur district on Tuesday evening. Four persons were critically injured in the accident that took place under the Sachendi police station limits around 8.30 pm. The injured were being treated at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital (Hallett Hospital) in Kanpur, said police.

“There was a collision between two vehicles, after which the bus overturned. The bus was coming from Lucknow and heading towards Delhi. The injured four persons are being treated at a hospital,” said Kanpur (Range) Inspector General Mohit Agarwal.

“The survivors said they are from Kanpur’s Sachendi area and worked in a biscuit factory. They were on their way to work in the tempo when the accident took place,” said the IG.

The IG added that a detailed investigation will be conducted to find out the cause of the accident.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun said the private bus was carrying labourers from UP’s Unnao to Gujarat. “Most of the passengers who suffered critical injuries were travelling in the tempo,” said Arun.

“As soon as we got to know of the accident, our teams from two police stations rushed to the spot and conducted the rescue operations. The injured were taken to the hospital. Doctors declared 10 people dead on arrival, while the remaining seven died while undergoing treatment. The condition of the injured is critical,” said a senior police officer.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and directed senior officers to ensure speedy rescue and treatment to the injured. He expressed grief over the accident, and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased’s families. The CM also directed the district administration to conduct a probe into the reasons that caused the accident and submit a report to him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation to the deceased and injured. In a tweet, the Prime Minister’s Office wrote, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a tragic accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to those injured.”