17 killed, 6 missing as rain lashes Pune district

Intense rain lashed various parts of Pune district between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with 17 people killed in rain- and flooding-related incidents, police said. A further six people were reported missing.

The district administration said around 3,000 persons were affected by the rain within the Pune city limits, and civic officials said areas located alongside the nallahs that flow into the Mutha river were the worst affected.

Among the rural areas, the worst affected was Baramati, where 3,165 people from 21 villages were shifted to temporary camps as areas located on the banks of Karhe river were flooded.

“A total of 3,500 people were shifted to safer locations at camps set up in parts of the city, and at least additional 5,000 people have got affected in some or the other way,” said Pune Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

The IMD termed the rainfall reported during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday as ‘intense’ but of moderate rainfall category (15 mm – 64 mm). This rainfall was mainly triggered due to convective activity and was highly localised in nature.

Officials from the Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Ltd said that 1.25 lakh customers were affected due to the downpour as the power distribution system had suffered major damage. In some areas, gas pipelines were also damaged and civic officials said the water supply system in parts of the city was affected.

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said the families of those killed as well as other people affected by the rain will be provided relief as per the norms of the National Disaster Relief Fund. “The Model Code of Conduct, which is in force for the upcoming Assembly polls, will not affect the relief efforts,” he said.