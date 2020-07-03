17 foreign Tablighis in UP get bail, await trial

The foreigners were arrested on April 11, along with four Indians, after completing 14 days in quarantine. (File) The foreigners were arrested on April 11, along with four Indians, after completing 14 days in quarantine. (File)

Days after a local court in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district granted them bail, 17 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members were released from jail, the police said on Thursday. The 17 had been in jail since April for participating in the Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi the month before.

The foreigners were arrested on April 11, along with four Indians, after completing 14 days in quarantine. They were booked under the Foreigners Act for violating visa norms, and other IPC sections. The Indian members of the Islamic movement received bail the same month.

Of the 17 foreigner nationals, 10 are from Indonesia, and seven from Thailand. Responding to the court’s decision, Bahraich SP Vipin Kumar Mishra said, “The 17 were released on bail on Wednesday after they got it from CJM court. They are currently staying in mosques in the district and will only be able to return after the trial reaches a conclusion. We have their passports.”

The lawyer representing the 17, Yogesh Kalia, said, “The bail was ordered on June 26. The court has laid down some special provisions for them like they will have to go to the concerned police station every 15 days and mark their presence. They will also have to notify district administration if they change their living place within the district. They can’t leave the district too.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.