17 accused of killing father and son during 2023 communal flare-up in Biranpur acquitted

The Chhattisgarh village saw communal incidents in the run-up to the Assembly polls. Rahim Umad Mohamed and his son Idul were beaten to death when they had gone to graze cattle

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurFeb 18, 2026 07:21 AM IST
17 accused of killing father and son during 2023 communal flare-up in Biranpur acquittedA detailed court order is yet to be uploaded.
All 17 men who were arrested for rioting and murdering a father-son duo from a minority community during communal violence in 2023 in Biranpur village in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district were on Tuesday acquitted by a Sessions court in Bemetara.

Rahim Umad Mohamed, 55, and his son Idul Mohamed, 35, were beaten to death with stones and sticks by a mob in Chechanmeta, near Biranpur village, on April 10, 2023. The murder took place in the afternoon, and the bodies were discovered the next morning.

The incident took place months before the state’s assembly elections.

Just days earlier, on April 8, 2023, communal violence was witnessed in the area, spiralling out of a petty fight between two minors. Within hours, the villagers called a meeting.

During the meeting, there were rumours of Hindus getting beaten up in a minority-dominated area of the village, following which a mob ran into the area and a clash ensued. During the violence, 23-year-old Bhuneshwar Sahu was killed.

The next day, April 9, over 700 personnel were deployed in Biranpur to avoid any further escalation. On April 10, a bandh was announced by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Despite the heavy deployment, a crowd led by then BJP state president and current Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao attempted to enter the village.

That same day, a house near Biranpur village was burnt. It belonged to Rahim’s daughter and son-in-law. The following day, the bodies of Rahim and his son, who had left home to graze cattle against police advice, were discovered.

Back then, six FIRs, including a murder case, were registered, and 17 men were arrested. Later that year, the BJP won the assembly elections and, after coming to power, handed over Sahu’s murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sahu’s father, Ishwar Sahu, was given a ticket by the BJP and won the MLA election from the Saja constituency.

A detailed court order is yet to be uploaded.

Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

