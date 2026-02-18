17 accused of killing father and son during 2023 communal flare-up in Biranpur acquitted

All 17 men who were arrested for rioting and murdering a father-son duo from a minority community during communal violence in 2023 in Biranpur village in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district were on Tuesday acquitted by a Sessions court in Bemetara.

Rahim Umad Mohamed, 55, and his son Idul Mohamed, 35, were beaten to death with stones and sticks by a mob in Chechanmeta, near Biranpur village, on April 10, 2023. The murder took place in the afternoon, and the bodies were discovered the next morning.

The incident took place months before the state’s assembly elections.

Just days earlier, on April 8, 2023, communal violence was witnessed in the area, spiralling out of a petty fight between two minors. Within hours, the villagers called a meeting.