More funds flowing to villages: How 15th Finance Commission set a record for rural fund releases

The new five-year award period promises an even more massive fiscal injection into Panchayati Raj institutions (Image generated using AI).

As the Sixteenth Finance Commission’s five-year award period kicked in from April 1, a closer look at past commissions reveals a clear and rising trend: rural local bodies (RLBs), including gram, block, and district panchayats, are receiving more funds than ever before, with release of grant peaking at a historic high of 94.98 per cent under the last Commission.

The data available with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj shows that the Fifteenth Finance Commission term (2020-26), which ended on March 31, also saw five states, Assam, Kerala, Mizoram, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, receiving 100 per cent of RLB grants allocated to them.

The data show that the Fifteenth Finance Commission recommended a total grant of Rs 2,97,555 crore for rural local bodies during its award period (2020-26), including Rs 60,750 crore allocated during the interim period (2020-21). Out of this, Rs 2,82,632 crore (94.94 per cent) was released to the RLBs till March 31, the highest since the 10th Finance Commission.