‘Urgent need to revamp drainage system’: 16th Finance Commission recommends Rs 56,100 crore for wastewater management

Twenty-two cities, including Pune, Jaipur and Howrah, are eligible for the 16th Finance Commission’s special component for wastewater projects. It also recommended a Rs 10,000 crore premium to incentivise the transition from rural to urban.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 03:07 PM IST
drains delhiThe Finance Commission report stated that while large metros are in a position to raise their own fiscal resources for drainage revamp, the same is not true of smaller cities. (Representational photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Flagging the urgent need for improvement of the drainage system in cities and the slow pace of urbanisation, the 16th Finance Commission has recommended a Rs 56,100 crore grant for wastewater management projects in selected cities and a Rs 10,000 crore urbanisation premium.

The report of the 16th Finance Commission, which was tabled in the Parliament on Sunday, said one of its key areas of focus was “accelerating urbanisation” by making recommendations for drainage and the rural to urban transition.

“First, there is an urgent need for the revamp of the drainage system in Indian cities. While the large metros are in a position to raise their own fiscal resources for this purpose, the same is not true of the smaller cities. Therefore, taking into account the availability of limited resources, we have recommended the provision of some fiscal resources for revamping the drainage system in the middle‑level municipalities on a cost‑sharing basis,” the report said.

The Finance Commission recommended a Special Infrastructure Component of Rs 56,100 crore for wastewater projects in selected cities. A total of 22 cities, including Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Patna, Rajkot, Amritsar, Madurai and Howrah, are eligible for this component.

The Indore model

The report highlighted the example of Indore’s wastewater management as a successful model, saying it had transformed itself, ranking number one in the Swachh Survekshan for seven consecutive years. Incidentally, Indore has seen a spate of deaths of residents who drank contaminated water in the past month.

“Efficient liquid waste management was achieved through comprehensive interception of household and grey water sewage outfalls into rivers and stormwater drains, coupled with the establishment of a robust sewerage network,” it said of Indore.

The report also noted that the process of urbanisation was taking too long. “Second, we have observed that there are unusually long delays in conferring a statutory urban status on areas that come to exhibit all urban characteristics. India’s urbanisation process remains constrained by the slow and ad‑hoc conversion of census towns into statutory towns and the hesitant merger of peri‑urban areas into nearby urban local bodies (ULBs). Such areas continue to be governed by rural local bodies (RLBs), which are ill‑equipped to manage the burgeoning demands of an urbanising population,” the report said.

Story continues below this ad

Incentivising transition to urban area

It recommended a Rs 10,000 crore urbanisation premium to incentivise the transition from rural to urban. The report recommended the incorporation of peri-urban areas, or rural areas that have acquired substantial urban features, into the adjacent municipal bodies.

The Finance Commission recommended a total of Rs 3,56,257 crore for urban local bodies from 2026-2027 to 2030-2031, of which Rs 2,32,125 crore is the basic grant, Rs 29,016 crore is ULB performance component, Rs 56,100 crore is Special Infrastructure Component and Rs 10,000 crore is the urbanisation premium.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Union Budget 2026
Treasury benches oppose again after Rahul Gandhi begins speech after break
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement