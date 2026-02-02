‘Urgent need to revamp drainage system’: 16th Finance Commission recommends Rs 56,100 crore for wastewater management

The Finance Commission report stated that while large metros are in a position to raise their own fiscal resources for drainage revamp, the same is not true of smaller cities. (Representational photo)

Flagging the urgent need for improvement of the drainage system in cities and the slow pace of urbanisation, the 16th Finance Commission has recommended a Rs 56,100 crore grant for wastewater management projects in selected cities and a Rs 10,000 crore urbanisation premium.

The report of the 16th Finance Commission, which was tabled in the Parliament on Sunday, said one of its key areas of focus was “accelerating urbanisation” by making recommendations for drainage and the rural to urban transition.

“First, there is an urgent need for the revamp of the drainage system in Indian cities. While the large metros are in a position to raise their own fiscal resources for this purpose, the same is not true of the smaller cities. Therefore, taking into account the availability of limited resources, we have recommended the provision of some fiscal resources for revamping the drainage system in the middle‑level municipalities on a cost‑sharing basis,” the report said.