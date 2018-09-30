Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • 164 IMFL bottles found in car headlight, three held

164 IMFL bottles found in car headlight, three held

The Visnagar police in Mehsana district recovered 164 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the cavity of a car’s headlight on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the car and found the liquor bottles. In a video, recorded at the time of the operation, policemen can be seen removing the headlight […]

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: September 30, 2018 5:36:07 am
Liquor, liquor consumption, liquor consumption deaths, West Bengal liquor deaths, burdwan, burdwan incident, west bengal government, west bengal news The liquor seized is worth Rs 35,000, said cops. (Representational Image)

The Visnagar police in Mehsana district recovered 164 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the cavity of a car’s headlight on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the car and found the liquor bottles. In a video, recorded at the time of the operation, policemen can be seen removing the headlight and taking out the bottles.

Three persons, Rajasthan residents Ghasiram Chaudhary and Tejram Chaudhary, and Champaklal Marvadi, a resident of Visnagar, have been arrested.

A police official said that the liquor is worth Rs 35,000.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement