164 IMFL bottles found in car headlight, three held

The Visnagar police in Mehsana district recovered 164 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the cavity of a car’s headlight on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the car and found the liquor bottles. In a video, recorded at the time of the operation, policemen can be seen removing the headlight and taking out the bottles.

Three persons, Rajasthan residents Ghasiram Chaudhary and Tejram Chaudhary, and Champaklal Marvadi, a resident of Visnagar, have been arrested.

A police official said that the liquor is worth Rs 35,000.

