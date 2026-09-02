163 Indians rescued in Nepal: MEA after flash floods

A parent searches for her child's belongings inside a flood-damaged classroom at the Shree Bagheswori Madhyamik School in Galchhi, Dhading district of Nepal Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. (AP Photo)

THE NUMBER of Indian nationals rescued in the wake of the devastating flash floods in Nepal stands at 163, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday, as India sustained its relief and rescue efforts in coordination with Nepalese authorities.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the update in a post on X. He also shared updates on a 19-member specialised forensics team from India that began functioning in Kathmandu on Sunday, as well as a tunnel rescue team deployed in Nepal in a statement shared along with the post.

“Tunnel rescue team: After establishing a foothold at hydropower tunnels in Chilime, the Indian tunnel rescue team had to overcome several challenges such as extremely restricted access space, limitations on use of specialised equipment due to terrain, and a marshy tunnel floor.