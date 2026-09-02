163 Indians rescued in Nepal: MEA after flash floods

“Tunnel rescue team: After establishing a foothold at hydropower tunnels in Chilime, the Indian tunnel rescue team had to overcome several challenges such as extremely restricted access space, limitations on use of specialised equipment due to terrain, and a marshy tunnel floor.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiSep 2, 2026 04:24 AM IST
Nepal flash floods, Nepal glacier collapse, Nepal disaster, Nepal flood disaster, Nepal floods survivors, india aid to Nepal. Nepal flood death toll, Bhotekoshi river, Nepal floods 359 dead, Indians missing in Nepal, Nepal Tibet flash flood, Rasuwa flood, Trishuli River flood, Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims missing, Nepal rescue operations, India relief for Nepal, barrier lake Tibet, Indians stranded in Tibet, Nepal flood latest updatesA parent searches for her child's belongings inside a flood-damaged classroom at the Shree Bagheswori Madhyamik School in Galchhi, Dhading district of Nepal Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

THE NUMBER of Indian nationals rescued in the wake of the devastating flash floods in Nepal stands at 163, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday, as India sustained its relief and rescue efforts in coordination with Nepalese authorities.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the update in a post on X. He also shared updates on a 19-member specialised forensics team from India that began functioning in Kathmandu on Sunday, as well as a tunnel rescue team deployed in Nepal in a statement shared along with the post.

“Tunnel rescue team: After establishing a foothold at hydropower tunnels in Chilime, the Indian tunnel rescue team had to overcome several challenges such as extremely restricted access space, limitations on use of specialised equipment due to terrain, and a marshy tunnel floor.

Story continues below this ad

“Using innovative methods and improvised floats, the team was able to move deeper in the tunnel. Its efforts will continue tomorrow to try and rescue any individuals that may be trapped inside,” the statement said.

Flash floods, triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26.

“Update on Indian nationals and Indian rescue and relief efforts in Nepal (as of 1930 hrs on 01 Sept 2026) Number of Indian nationals rescued: 163 (with the addition of 5 new individuals since yesterday). Number of Indian nationals who have left China today: 151,” Jaiswal posted.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments