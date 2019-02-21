160 students return from Dehradun after protests against Kashmiris

More than 160 students who left Dehradun after protests against Kashmiris reached Jammu on Wednesday evening on their way back home.

“Though none of us was physically harmed, we decided to return in view of the highly charged atmosphere against people from Kashmir,’’ one of them said.

Another student said stones were thrown at their rented accommodation. At one place, some students were asked to say “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” or sing the national anthem, another student said. “Such incidents put us under stress. The situation improved with the intervention of administration and police provided protection, but we decided to return as we were under stress,’’ the student said.

The students reached Jammu in four buses arranged by PDP leaders. PDP Rajya Sabha member Fayaz Ahmad Mir said, “Except for one or two places, wherever we went, the college management and police were treating Kashmiri students well.” He added that the students wanted to return due to the “charged atmosphere”.