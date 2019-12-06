16-year-old impresses Rahul Gandhi with translation

Rahul Gandhi with Safa Odala, who translated his speech into Malayalam, in Malappuram, Kerala on Thursday. (PTI) Rahul Gandhi with Safa Odala, who translated his speech into Malayalam, in Malappuram, Kerala on Thursday. (PTI)

A class XII student of a government school in Malappuram on Thursday won appreciation for translating the speech of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, which he made in English, while addressing the school.

Gandhi was addressing students during the inauguration of a Science Laboratory at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Karuvarakkundu village. Before he began his speech, he asked for a volunteer to translate it into Malayalam. Safa Odala, 16, then stepped in and promptly fulfilled the task without stumbling.

Before starting his speech, Gandhi said, “I wanted to speak in English. But I want someone to translate it in Malayalam. Is there any student who can translate what I am saying?…”

As leaders on the dais and students off the dais looked on, Safa stepped up. Gandhi began his speech after thanking her in advance. Safa, the daughter of a madrassa teacher, promptly translated the speech without a hitch. Gandhi left the stage after congratulating the girl and giving her sweets.

Safa, who emerged the day’s star on social media, “I had never expected that I would get such a chance to translate Rahul Gandhi’s speech. When the MP wanted someone to translate his speech, my classmates who were sitting near me, prodded me to take up the challenge. I waited for a moment. When I found no student was ready to take up the challenge, I decided to don the mantle of translator.”

