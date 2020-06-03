16 sailors test positive for Covid at naval base in Porbandar

It is suspected that the sailors were infected by a colleague who travelled to the base from Mumbai. (Representational Photo) It is suspected that the sailors were infected by a colleague who travelled to the base from Mumbai. (Representational Photo)

In the last two days, 16 sailors of the Indian Navy have tested positive for Covid-19 at the naval base in Porbandar of Gujarat, official sources said on Wednesday.

The infected sailors are being shifted to the military hospital in Jamnagar where a Covid-facility has been created for defence personnel. “Eight of the nine sailors who were tested for Covid-19 reported positive on Wednesday. This is in addition to eight others who tested positive on June 2 at the same naval base in Porbandar,” an official told The Indian Express.

“Those who tested positive were trainees who had come for small arms training at the base,” the official added. The Indian Navy has created a quarantine facility within the base, where an undisclosed number of sailors are being quarantined.

It is suspected that the sailors were infected by a colleague who travelled to the base from Mumbai. “It began with one sailor being tested after he complained of fever. The tracing of primary contacts has been completed,” the official added.

This is the second such instance in Gujarat where military personnel have tested positive for Covid-19. In April 2020, four soldier craftsmen undergoing training at the military station in Vadodara tested positive for Covid-19. They were shifted to SSG hospital for treatment, while 48 others were asked to self-isolate themselves.

