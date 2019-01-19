16% reservation to alleviate Marathas from social, educational backwardness: Maha govt to HC

The state government on Friday told the Bombay High Court that 16 per cent reservation has been provided to the Marathas to “alleviate the community from its social and educational backwardness” and considering the inadequacy of its representation in public employment.

The government was responding to three petitions filed by advocates Jaishri Patil, Sanjeet Shukla and Dr Uday Dhople, along with many others, challenging the notification published by the government on November 30, 2018, to provide 16 per cent reservation to the community in jobs and education.

The 38-page affidavit filed by Secretary (General Administration Department) Shivaji Daud stated that the petitions, seeking a stay on the Act at the interim stage, deserve to be rejected. The government also asserted that the ceiling of 50 per cent reservation imposed by the Supreme Court cannot be made applicable to all the states.

The affidavit stated that while the state government has passed the Act based on data, surveys, facts, statistics, records, analysis, investigation and research among others, none of the petitioners have bothered to place any record to substantiate their allegations. The new Act only seeks to “fulfill the constitutional duty of ensuring adequate representation to a socially backward class of citizens in educational institutions and in public services, in order to alleviate the community from its social and educational backwardness”, it added.

The government said the Act was enacted following recommendations submitted by Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes. “The commission has taken into consideration each and every aspect and collected requisite and reliable data concerning the social, educational and economical backwardness of the community and after considering all the aspects… it has come to a conclusion that the Maratha community is a socially, educationally and economically backward community,” the affidavit said.

It said that the commission, while making its recommendations, was assisted by several agencies, research and data from public documents, state departments, universities as well as judgments of the Supreme Court and high court. A division bench headed by Justice Ranjit More will take up the petitions for hearing on January 23.