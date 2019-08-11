16 killed as rain batters Gujarat

Sixteen people were killed in separate incidents across Gujarat on Saturday as rain continued to lash most parts of the state for the third consecutive day.

Most casualties were reported in Pachisvariya area of Saurashtra’s Morbi district, where the compound wall of a private plot collapsed, killing eight people and injuring four.

The victims were labourers from Madhya Pradesh, between13 and 30 years old, Superintendent of Police Karansinh Vaghela said. The deceased were identified as Tejalben Kharadi, 13; Aklambhai Kharadi, 14; Lalitaben Kharadi, 16; Kasmaben Kharadi, 30; Videshabhai Tunda, 20; Ashaben Ambatiya, 15; Kalitaben Damor, 19; and Kaliben, 18.

In Ahmedabad, four of a family were killed as a wall of an under-construction building in Shela area collapsed in the early hours. The victims, all labourers, are Dineshbhai, 40; wife Ramdaben, 30; and their children aged 3 and 7.

Ahmedabad District Collector Vikrant Pandey said, “We have received some complaints of waterlogging at Dhanduka taluka in the district where an AMC team has been put on standby, along with a fire brigade.”

Four people, including a one-year-old girl, were killed and five injured when a three-storey building of Gujarat Housing Board collapsed in Nadiad town of Kheda district on Friday night. A seven-hour rescue operation by fire brigade and NDRF teams ended at 6 am on Saturday.

Kheda District Collector Sudhir Patel said, “The five injured have been admitted to ND Desai Hospital where they are stable. The building collapsed completely in the rain. The four who died were Poonamben Sachdev (60), Kamran ansari (45), Alina Ansari (1) and Rajesh Darji (65). No other casualties have been recorded as of now.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who held a review meeting on Saturday, told the media: “Seventeen dams are overflowing. Last year, by the end of monsoon, dams had only 56 per cent water. This year there is 60 per cent water stock in dams already.”

Defence mission

Thirty people were rescued in flood-affected parts of Jamnagar district in two rescue missions conducted by the Indian Air Force on Saturday.

Trains cancelled

Seventeen trains have been cancelled, six short-terminated and two diverted via North Gujarat, the Railways said in a statement.

Exams postponed

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board has postponed exams scheduled to held for the post for ITI instructors on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)