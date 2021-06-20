16 Karnataka districts to unlock from Monday

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at Townhall circle after authorities announced relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

As many as 16 of 30 districts in Karnataka where the Covid-19 positivity rate has been below five percent over the last week, including Bengaluru city, will be allowed to gradually re-open from June 21, the state government has decided after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Mysuru district, where positivity rate is above 10 percent, will remain under lockdown for two more weeks, Yediyurappa announced after the meeting, where the recommendations of the state technical advisory committee on lifting the lockdown were considered.

“Based on the positivity rate and suggestions made by the Technical Advisory Committee regarding relaxation of restrictions, discussions were held with cabinet colleagues and decisions were taken,” the chief minister said.

In the districts where the positivity rate is below five percent, dining-in will be allowed to open for the first time in nearly two months and will be allowed to function till 5 pm with 50 percent seating capacity — this includes clubs, restaurants, lodges and restaurants (not serving liquor).

Outdoor sports activities without spectators, offices and gyms with 50 percent capacity will also be allowed to function, Yediyurappa said. Buses will also be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity, he said.

The relaxations will be implemented in the districts of Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalakot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadagiri and Bidar.

A night curfew from 7 pm to 5am, weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday night to 5 am on Monday morning however will be in place in these districts.