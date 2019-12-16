Evening news briefing: Congress leads CAA protest at India Gate, Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case, and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

Crackdown on students assault on soul of India, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday said the Citizenship Act is an assault on the soul of India and each member of her party will fight Modi government which is turning dictatorial. At the India Gate where Priyanka Gandhi sat on a dharna in solidarity with the students protesting against the Act, she said, “Students have a right to raise their voice. This country is theirs.” Police had used force against students of Jamia on Sunday after a protest against the amended law turned violent in which buses were set on fire. READ MORE

Unnao case verdict: Holding Sengar guilty, here’s why Delhi court pulled up CBI

A Delhi court Monday found former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar guilty of raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017. The court will announce the quantum of punishment on December 18. District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma who heard the case from August, delivered the verdict in a packed courtroom. Judge Sharma, however, acquitted co-accused Shashi Singh of all charges in the rape case after he found that the CBI failed to tie her link to the crime. READ MORE

Will construct ‘sky-high’ temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya within 4 months: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday said that a ‘sky-high’ temple of Lord Ram would be constructed in Ayodhya within four months. Shah, who was speaking at a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand’s Pakur district said, “Supreme Court has given its verdict. Now, within 4 months a sky-high temple of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya.” READ MORE

Explained: When, and to what extent, is the use of force by police legal?

The right of citizens to protest peacefully lies at the heart of any democracy. The police action in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia, where the police entered the university campus and employed force against students on Sunday (December 15) evening, is being widely criticised. What do the Constitution and laws of India say on the right of police to intervene in protests and agitations? READ MORE

Anurag Kashyap back on Twitter after Jamia incident: ‘This govt is fascist, can’t stay silent any longer’

The assault on students at Jamia Millia by Delhi police prompted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to return on Twitter and expressed his anger on the recent developments. Reacting to police lathicharge on the Jamia students, Kashyap called the Modi government “fascist” and said, “he can’t stay silent any longer”. READ MORE

Virat Kohli is cricketing version of Cristiano Ronaldo: Brian Lara

Virat Kohli is the cricketing equivalent of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his sheer commitment towards the game even though a K L Rahul can consider himself at par with the India captain in terms of talent, feels West Indies batting icon Brian Lara. READ MORE

Rajasthan Police detain Payal Rohatgi for offensive content against Gandhi-Nehru family

The Rajasthan Police on Sunday morning detained Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi from her Ahmedabad residence for interrogation in a case relating to objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media. READ MORE

WATCH | Inside Jamia: The day after police clashes

The day after clashes with the police, the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia is seen in shambles. Here’s a look inside the library building of Jamia University, which has been damaged severely.

