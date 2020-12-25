15,877 healthcare workers contracted coronavirus across Maharashtra, 178 died: Health dept data till Dec 21

As many as 15,877 healthcare workers in Maharashtra have contracted Covid-19 as of December 21, whereas a total of 178 have succumbed to the viral infection. Of these, 10,945 were in the government sector, while 4,932 were in the private sector, according to data from the state health department.

Till date, a whopping 19.06 lakh persons have tested positive for Covid-19 across the state, with the fatality rate at 2.57 per cent. A total of 48,969 persons have died due to Covid-19 across Maharashtra.

A total of 4,949 doctors were infected with Covid-19 in the state, of which 2,906 doctors were from government health care institutions and another 2,043 from the private sector, said Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

Of the total 3,774 nurses who were infected with Covid-19, a total of 2,680 were from government health care institutions. Apart from doctors and nurses, there were 7,154 healthcare workers who contracted the viral infection and again, the majority — 5,359 — were from government healthcare institutions.

Additionally, 178 healthcare personnel died of Covid-19, of which 46 were doctors, 11 were nurses and 121 were paramedical workers and other staffers. Among the 46 doctors who died, 33 were from the private sector, while 13 were employed at government healthcare institutions.

Medical Association sets up ‘martyrs’ fund’

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) recently set up a ‘martyrs’ fund’ to provide financial assistance to families of the doctors who have died due to Covid-19. Around a crore has been raised by the IMA so far and Rs 10 lakh each has been given to eight families.

As of December 21, the IMA has registered as many as 728 doctors who died due to Covid-19. A total of 2,784 doctors were infected with Covid 19, said Dr RV Asokan, honorary secretary general at IMA-HQ.

“We are looking at families where young doctors have died and their spouses are not financially independent,” Dr RV Asokan said. “Of the eight families who lost doctors to Covid-19, two each were from Gujarat and Delhi, while one each was from Chennai and Patna.”

President of the Maharashtra chapter of the IMA, Dr Avinash Bhondwe said that donations were being collected from across 4.5 lakh members of the association in the country. “This is our tribute to the ongoing dedication of those who have been caring for Covid-19 patients,” Dr Bhondwe said.

