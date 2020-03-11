Coronavirus: 1,578 under observation in Haryana, no confirmed case so far

Till date, 44 samples have been sent out for testing of which 38 were found to be negative, while results of six including four for Gurgaon and two for Panchkula are awaited. (Representational/File) Till date, 44 samples have been sent out for testing of which 38 were found to be negative, while results of six including four for Gurgaon and two for Panchkula are awaited. (Representational/File)

There are 1,578 persons under observation in Haryana amid coronavirus scare, out of which 1,555 are those who are asymptomatic. Releasing a bulletin on Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov) update in the state (till March 11, 2020), Haryana’s Health Department Wednesday stated that 23 passengers with travel history to affected countries were admitted to hospitals, out of which 20 passengers have been discharged as they tested negative for coronavirus. However, they are still under surveillance at home, as per protocol. One passenger each from Gurgaon, Panchkula and Sirsa is yet to be discharged. Till date, 44 samples have been sent out for testing of which 38 were found to be negative, while results of six including four for Gurgaon and two for Panchkula are awaited.

Giving more details about the 1,578 passengers with travel history to affected countries who are under observation, the Health Department stated that out of these 118 are in Ambala, 34 in Bhiwani, 1 in Charkhi Dadri, 48 in Faridabad, 19 in Fatehabad, 640 in Gurgaon, 68 in Hisar, 20 in Jhajjar, 31 in Jind and 57 in Kaithal. The list also persons under observation also includes 123 in Karnal, 132 in Kurukshetra, 9 in Nuh, 1 in Narnaul, 50 in Panchkula, 6 in Palwal, 46 in Panipat, 25 in Rewari, 25 in Rohtak, 48 in Sirsa, 5 in Sonipat, 72 in Yamunanagar.

Detailing the state’s preparedness to tackle coronavirus, Haryana Health Department said, “Haryana has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the disease. State helpline no. 8558893911 is functional and helpline no. 108 is also functional in all the districts. Self-declaration forms, for the passengers with travel history from China are available at Haryana Health Department website haryanahealth.nic.in. These declaration forms are being made available at Common Service Centres in the State.”.

It added, “279 isolation wards in government and private health facilities with capacity of 1,206 beds have been identified to deal with any contingency. PGIMS, Rohtak has been designated as Tertiary Care centre for treatment of critical passengers.”

“Those who have travelled recently from the coronavirus affected countries should inform at National/ State/ District helpline number and remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India, irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic,” stated the Haryana Health Department bulletin.

