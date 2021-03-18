157 custodial deaths in Gujarat in two years

The state government Wednesday told the Legislative Assembly that a total of 157 custodial deaths have been recorded in Gujarat during the last two years.

While 70 of custodial deaths were reported in 2019, an additional 87 people died in 2020, the government stated in a written reply to a question asked by Congress MLA Niranjan Patel during the Question Hour.



The state government also stated that nine police officials, including one inspector, two sub inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors and four constables, have been suspended in connection with these deaths. Departmental inquiry has been ordered against five officials. Cases have also been filed against 4 workers of Khanpur Zonal Observation Home.



Apart from this, cases under IPC 302 have been filed against one police inspector, one police sub-inspector, seven constables and three employees of Mehsana Zonal Observation Home. During the last two years, Rs 2.5 lakh has been given as compensation to the kin of custodial death victims in Surat city, the reply added.