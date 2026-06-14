This 152-year-old railway station in Telangana set for Rs 715 crore facelift

Redevelopment of Railway Stations in Telangana: The Ministry of Railways has identified 40 stations in Telangana for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). These stations are being modernised at an estimated investment of Rs 2,015 crore.

Launched in 2022, the ABSS aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. The scheme has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.



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Earlier this year, the national transporter announced that redevelopment work had been completed at four stations in Telangana: Begumpet, Karimnagar, Warangal and Sri Bala Brahmeswara Jogulamba. Here’s a look at the full list of stations selected for modernisation under the scheme.