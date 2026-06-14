This 152-year-old railway station in Telangana set for Rs 715 crore facelift

3 min readJun 14, 2026 05:04 PM IST
Redevelopment of Railway Stations in Telangana: The Ministry of Railways has identified 40 stations in Telangana for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). These stations are being modernised at an estimated investment of Rs 2,015 crore.
Launched in 2022, the ABSS aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. The scheme has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.
Earlier this year, the national transporter announced that redevelopment work had been completed at four stations in Telangana: Begumpet, Karimnagar, Warangal and Sri Bala Brahmeswara Jogulamba. Here’s a look at the full list of stations selected for modernisation under the scheme.
🏛️ All 40 Amrit Stations Alphabetical Order
Adilabad
Basar
Begumpet
Bhadrachalam Road
Gadwal
Hafizpeta
Hi-tech City
Huppuguda
Hyderabad
Jadcherla
Jangaon
Kacheguda
Kamareddi
Karimnagar
Kazipet Jn
Khammam
Lingampalli
Madhira
Mahbubabad
Mahbubnagar
Malakpet
Malkajgiri Jn
Manchiryal
Medak
Medchal
Miryalaguda
Nalgonda
Nizamabad Jn
Peddapalli Jn
Ramagundam
Secunderabad
Shadnagar
Sri Bala Brahmeswara Jogulamba
Tandur
Umdanagar
Vikarabad
Warangal
Yadadri
Yakutpura
Zahirabad
4 Junction stations — Kazipet, Malkajgiri, Nizamabad & Peddapalli — are among the 40 stations selected for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
Redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station
Of these, Secunderabad railway station is being redeveloped at an estimated cost of around Rs 715 crore. The station falls under the administrative control of South Central Railway (SCR) zone. It was opened for traffic on October 9, 1874, when a railway line was constructed from Secunderabad to Wadi junction by Great Indian Peninsular Railway (GIPR).
The Secunderabad railway station is one of the most important stations in South India with a passenger footfall of 1.97 lakh per day and over 200 trains daily.
Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Secunderabad Junction Railway Station. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Secunderabad Railway Station Renovation Plan
To meet rising passenger demand, Secunderabad Railway Station is being redeveloped to accommodate an estimated 2.7 lakh passengers daily and around 32,500 passengers per hour once the project is completed. According to the latest update, nearly 64 per cent of the redevelopment work has been completed so far.
Redevelopment work underway at Secunderabad Junction Railway Station. (Image: @kishanreddybjp/X)
According to SCR, the redeveloped station will feature new terminal buildings on both the north and south sides, each comprising a ground floor and three upper floors (G+3). It will also have a double-storey sky concourse with a waiting hall capable of accommodating up to 3,000 passengers, along with cafeterias, restaurants, retail outlets and recreational facilities.
Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Secunderabad Junction Railway Station. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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To improve passenger convenience, the station will feature 26 lifts, 32 escalators, two travelators and advanced security system. It will also have a provision of walkways connecting to the East and West Metro stations and the bus station, ensuring seamless multimodal connectivity.
The station will also have separate entry and exit blocks to avoid cross movements of arrival and departure passengers. It will also feature a multi-level car parking.
Redevelopment work underway at Secunderabad Junction Railway Station. (Image: @kishanreddybjp/X)