150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi: All religion prayer meet at Aga Khan Palace in Pune

It was only after Acharya Vinoba Bhave (best known for Bhoodan Movement) directed Shobana Ranade to work at the Aga Khan Palace that she began appreciating Mahatma Gandhi. “He lived so simply and Kasturba (his wife) was such a kind hearted woman,” says the Gandhian who turns 95 this month. Dedicating over 50 years of service towards empowering women, Ranade who is a trustee secretary at the Gandhi National Memorial Society, said an all religion prayer meet will be organised at the palace to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

Representatives from the Bishop House, Muslim organisations, Bahai groups and others will be present at the meet.

Recalling her association with Gandhi and how she continues to be inspired by Gandhian thought and ideology, Ranade said: “I was privileged to work with Vinobaji in Bhoodan, Sarvodya and Stree Shakti Jagaran movements and had been inspired and motivated by the Gandhian thought and ideology,” says Ranade.”It was way back, when I was 15 or 16 years old, that I saw Gandhiji from a distance during a lecture at Jalgaon,” Ranade who turns 95 on October 26 said.

Her belief that the Gandhian tenets of peace and non-violence apply not only to nations but also to the lives of women and children made her extend a caring hand to several troubled lives. While Gandhi influenced her way of life, on Vinoba Bhave’s advice, she stayed away from politics. Ranade was an active volunteer during the Quit India movement. Later, her work mostly focused on destitute women and children.

In Assam, she started a school — Shishu Niketan — in the 1950s and also several balwadis in the northeast. While she has been working in the social service area for over 60 years, she was the trustee secretary at the Gandhi National Memorial Society set up in 1979. A national training institute for women was established at the Aga Khan palace in Pune. The Kasturba Mahila Khadi Gram Udyog Vidyalaya is the only such institute in the country and according to the principal, Uma Dhotre, over 50,330 women have been trained in various skills since 1988-89. Jayant Patil, the coordinator at the Gandhi National Memorial Society, said the maximum focus was on training women and many now have their own units and run enterprises that have an annual turnover of Rs 40-Rs 50 lakh.

As Ranade recalled, it was during the internment at the Aga Khan palace that he penned three thoughts. He wanted Aga Khan to donate the palace to the nation. Since he had lost his wife, Kasturba, and secretary Mahadev Desai, Gandhi wanted the palace to become a place of pilgrimage. “The third thought that he had written down was emancipation of women from this place,” Ranade said. Fittingly, the Gandhian has been devotedly following the path shown by him in making women self-confident and self-reliant.

