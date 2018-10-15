Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
  150 years of Mahatma Gandhi: PM Modi praises Algerian singer's rendition of 'Vaishnava Jana To'

The song has been sung and interpreted by many artists across continents, besides being included in the list of prayer songs routinely sung at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 15, 2018 10:36:09 pm
Rajkot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the Mahatma Gandhi Museum, in Rajkot on Sunday, Sept 30,2018.(PIB Photo via PTI)

As the country commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, an Algerian singer’s rendition of ‘Vaishnava Jana To’, Bapu’s favourite bhajan, garnered glowing praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“A memorable rendition of ‘Vaishnava Jana To’ by Baraka Merzaia, an Algerian singer. #Gandhi150,” PM Modi tweeted along with the video.

Penned by the 15th-century poet Narsinh Mehta in Gujarati, the bhajan speaks about the life, ideals and mentality of a Vaishnava Jana (a follower of Vishnu). The lyrics centre around the idea of human empathy and sensitivity towards the suffering of others.

Recently, artists from over 124 countries came together to pay homage to Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary by singing ‘Vaishnava Jan To’.

