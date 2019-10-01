150 years of Mahatma Gandhi: In Lehragaga, 1,100 schoolkids to light solar lamps on Oct 2

Dedicating the International Day of Non-Violence to Mother Earth and to send out the message of conserving energy, schoolchildren in Sangrur’s Lehragaga town will be lighting up 1,100 solar lamps on October 2, on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The initiative is being taken under ‘Student Solar Ambassador’ programme, which is a joint effort by the Union Ministry of New & Renewable Energy and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Bombay) under which the students will also undertake a pledge to dedicate the day as ‘Non-Violence Towards Environment’.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kawaljeet Dhindsa, director of the SEABA International School school said that 1,100 schoolchildren from five schools of classes 6 to 12 will assemble on their campus in Lehragaga on October 2 and also attend a workshop on assembling solar lamps for which they have been provided with solar kits.

“After assembling the kits, they will take out an awareness march on the need to protect environment and conserving energy. The march will conclude at Holy Mission School where all the lights will be switched off for six minutes and the student will switch on the solar lamps,” said Dhindsa.

The students will also take a pledge “to protect, preserve, and nurture our environment”, and “to not cause harm to nature”, and “compassionate, responsible global citizens to ensure peaceful co-existence of all living beings in the world”.