150 troops in Delhi for R-Day test positive

Nearly 150 Army personnel who are in Delhi for the Republic Day parade have tested positive for Covid-19. Official sources said all those who tested positive were in a “safe bubble”. Seven of them were symptomatic.
More than 2000 Army personnel have come to Delhi for Republic Day. All those who came in from outside had to undergo Covid-19 test. The “safe bubbles”, sources said, are within the cantonment area in Delhi.
