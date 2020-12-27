scorecardresearch
150 troops in Delhi for R-Day test positive

Official sources said all those who tested positive were in a “safe bubble”. Seven of them were symptomatic.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | December 27, 2020 3:40:01 am
Republic Day parade, Army personnel test COvid positive, Delhi coronavirus cases, Delhi news, Indian express newsMore than 2000 Army personnel have come to Delhi for Republic Day. (Representational)

Nearly 150 Army personnel who are in Delhi for the Republic Day parade have tested positive for Covid-19. Official sources said all those who tested positive were in a “safe bubble”. Seven of them were symptomatic.

More than 2000 Army personnel have come to Delhi for Republic Day. All those who came in from outside had to undergo Covid-19 test. The “safe bubbles”, sources said, are within the cantonment area in Delhi.

