150 acres of land allotted in Noida for UP’s 1st textile park

The construction of 91 textile and garment factories is expected to start in the first month of next year.

Clearing the way for the construction of the first textile park of Uttar Pradesh in Noida, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has allotted 150 acres of land for construction of a Rs 8,365-crore textile park in Noida that aims at making UP the textile hub of North India.

According to a statement issued by the state government, a total of 152 companies will set up their factories at the textile park at the estimated cost of Rs 8,365 crore while about five lakh people will get employment in these firms.

The construction of 91 textile and garment factories is expected to start in the first month of next year. On completion of construction of 91 textile and garment factories, two lakh people will get employment, it added.