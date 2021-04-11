15-year-old girl killed by brother in UP: police

Local residents, however, alleged that the girl may have been a victim of “honour killing”.

A 15-YEAR-OLD died, allegedly after her brother hit her on the head with a stick in a fit of rage, following a heated exchange between the two in Bulandshahr on Wednesday, the police said on Saturday.

The brother, also a minor, then took the help of their elder brother to bury the body, the police said. The girl’s body was dug out of a field on Saturday after the police was informed of her disappearance.

“Three days ago, the girl was working with her elder brother in a field near her house. Prima facie, it appears the two had an argument, following which the brother hit her with a stick on her head, leading to her death. A second brother was also part of the murder conspiracy – he has been arrested. We are trying to ascertain the motive,” Circle Officer, Khurja, Suresh Kumar said.

The girl lived with her family in a village in Khurja and would accompany her brother, one year elder to her, to the fields.

Around 7 pm on Wednesday, the brother allegedly attacked the girl fatally with a stick following an argument. As the girl collapsed, the accused allegedly told their elder sibling about the incident. The elder brother helped the accused bury the body after wrapping it in a piece of cloth, police said.

“My only fault was that I helped my younger brother, who killed our sister. I do not know why it happened, but he did it,” the elder sibling said after his arrest on Saturday.

