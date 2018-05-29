15 Union ministers to conduct 31 press conferences in 21 states

At least 15 Union Ministers will travel across 21 states to count the successes of the Narendra Modi-led government at 31 press conferences. At least 15 Union Ministers will travel across 21 states to count the successes of the Narendra Modi-led government at 31 press conferences.

The BJP-led central government has dispatched top ministers to various states to hold press conferences about the achievements of the government in the past four years ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held the first press conference under the programme in Guwahati.

At least seven such events will be held by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Ram Vilas Paswan, JP Nadda, Smriti Irani, Mansukh Mandavia and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday.

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Jitender Singh will hold conferences on June 30, while Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal will hold similar events on June 31 along with four other ministers.

June 1 will see the most press conferences — nine such events with Dharmendra Pradhan and Rajyvardhan Rathore along with others.

The press conferences will continue till June 4 and will be held in Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa and Chhattisgarh.

Many of these ministers will also hold ministry-wise events in Delhi.

