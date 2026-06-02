15 parties to attend INDIA bloc’s Delhi meet on June 8

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 2, 2026 05:22 AM IST
The Congress top leadership, including general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, has been reaching out to senior leaders from the Opposition camp to extend the invitation to parties for the meeting. (Express photo/File)
IN A first step towards recalibrating the INDIA bloc after the recent Assembly polls in five states, senior leaders of at least 15 parties will meet in New Delhi on June 8 (Monday) to chart out a plan for the Opposition bloc and ongoing political issues in the country.
Sources told The Indian Express that at least 15 Opposition parties will meet at the Constitution Club in the Capital. “Issues regarding the bloc’s future and what is happening in the country will be discussed. Current issues like paper leaks, inflation, fuel prices and economic issues are likely to be discussed,” said a senior Congress leader.
The Congress top leadership, including general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, has been reaching out to senior leaders from the Opposition camp to extend the invitation to parties for the meeting.
A total of 15 parties, including the TMC, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Left parties are likely to be in attendance at the meeting, said sources.
The meeting will be crucial as questions have been raised regarding INDIA bloc’s future after the recent Assembly elections, which saw the BJP defeat the TMC for the first time in West Bengal, the Congress leaving its long-term ally DMK to join hands with the TVK in Tamil Nadu and Congress-led UDF defeating the LDF in Kerala.
Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express.
During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state.
During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute.
Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor.
Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More