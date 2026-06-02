15 parties to attend INDIA bloc’s Delhi meet on June 8

The Congress top leadership, including general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, has been reaching out to senior leaders from the Opposition camp to extend the invitation to parties for the meeting. (Express photo/File)

IN A first step towards recalibrating the INDIA bloc after the recent Assembly polls in five states, senior leaders of at least 15 parties will meet in New Delhi on June 8 (Monday) to chart out a plan for the Opposition bloc and ongoing political issues in the country.

Sources told The Indian Express that at least 15 Opposition parties will meet at the Constitution Club in the Capital. “Issues regarding the bloc’s future and what is happening in the country will be discussed. Current issues like paper leaks, inflation, fuel prices and economic issues are likely to be discussed,” said a senior Congress leader.