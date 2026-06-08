15 months & counting, Rajasthan Forest Department sits on its probe that exposed graft within

One internal report alleged corruption, including illegal money transfers, forged bills; this report gathers dust until a year later, a second report is ordered which says that the payment was in bank transfers, not cash, so there was no need for a probe. Now, everyone’s waiting for a third report.

This is the unusual case of the Rajasthan Forest department sitting on its own enquiry’s recommendation — 15 months and counting — to initiate an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation into alleged embezzlement in plantation works, according to records reviewed by The Indian Express.

Key to the case are alleged illegal withdrawals of Rs 17 crore for advance soil work during 2023-24 in a single forest range of the Alwar division. Forest department sources, however, said an ACB probe could expose deeper systemic irregularities in a state that has spent an estimated Rs 600-800 crore annually on plantation schemes in recent years.

Based on internal evaluations of advance soil and plantation works carried out by seven Village Forest Protection and Management Committees (VFPMCs) in Alwar’s Rajgarh range, Rajasthan’s Head of Forest Force (HoFF) ordered an enquiry by the then Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Jaipur, in December 2024.

Village committees are set up to involve local communities directly in the protection, regeneration and management of forests in partnership with the state forest department.

Submitted in February 2025, the enquiry report stated that forest officials and VFPMC office-bearers were involved in unnecessary expenditure exceeding Rs 2 crore and illegal withdrawal of more than Rs 15 crore in public funds from committee bank accounts through allegedly forged bills, fabricated labour-day records, fake signatures and manipulated measurement books.

The report recommended referring the matter to the ACB.

Between April and July 2025, the enquiry officer sent three reminders, additional evidence of alleged forgery, and proposals for show-cause notices against senior forest officers to HoFF Arijit Banerjee, who forwarded the communications to PK Upadhyay, Principal Conservator of Forests (Administration), for action.

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On July 21, Banerjee went on medical leave and Upadhyay assumed charge as HoFF. In August — six months after the enquiry report was submitted — Upadhyay forwarded the proposal for an ACB probe to the state government.

Citing involvement of state service officers, Deputy Secretary (forests) in December sought a proposal under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act for prior approval from the Additional Chief Secretary (Forest Department).

Instead, on February 19, 2026, HoFF-in-charge Upadhyay directed the current CCF (Jaipur) to re-examine the matter and, on March 16, appointed him the new enquiry officer.

Submitted on March 30, the fresh enquiry report concluded that the case was not fit for referral to the ACB because most payments had been made through bank transfers rather than cash.

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“This caused a stir at the headquarters because bank transfers do not establish that genuine workers received the money. Some beneficiaries under the scheme meant for unskilled labourers apparently run local businesses,” said a senior Rajasthan forest officer aware of the developments.

Subsequently, sources said, the Additional Chief Secretary of the forest department sought a formal proposal for an ACB investigation at a meeting in Jaipur on April 16. The next day, records show, Upadhyay constituted another committee to examine differences between the two enquiry reports within 15 days.

Asked about the delay and the infirmities in the 2025 report that necessitated a second enquiry, Arijit Banerjee, who resumed charge as HoFF on May 18, said: “The matter requires further clarification. Due process is being followed.”

While PCCF (Administration) Upadhyay declined to comment, one of his colleagues said: “Since the alleged irregularities have been going on for over a decade, a complete list of accused persons was sought before approving an ACB investigation. So a second enquiry was ordered. Since its findings differed from those of the first enquiry, a third committee became necessary. Its report is expected soon.”

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This is not an isolated instance of plantation works coming under scrutiny in Rajasthan. In recent months, the National Green Tribunal has recorded possible misuse of afforestation funds and large-scale plantation failures near Kota, while opposition leaders have alleged inflated plantation claims under Mission Harialo Rajasthan. Since 2024, similar allegations of irregularities in plantation works have surfaced in Udaipur, Jaisalmer and Dholpur districts.

Under schemes including CAMPA, NABARD-assisted forestry programmes, environmental forestry, grassland development, reforestation and climate-change mitigation initiatives, Rajasthan has pursued ambitious plantation targets involving annual expenditure of several hundred crore rupees.

Some programmes are backed by external funding agencies such as the French Development Agency (AFD) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).