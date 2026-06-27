15-minute current booking rule boosts Vande Bharat train ridership across Southern Railway

Vande Bharat train ridership: Indian Railways’ 15-minute current booking facility before train departure has improved both ridership and revenue across the Southern Railway (SR) zone. The SR’s fleet of Vande Bharat Express trains connects major cities across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

In FY26, Southern Railway’s 24 Vande Bharat train services carried 77.38 lakh passengers and generated revenue of Rs 803.86 crore, up from 54.12 lakh passengers and Rs 540.65 crore in FY25. In the first two months of FY27 (April-May 2026), these semi-high-speed trains carried 15.21 lakh passengers and earned Rs 162.96 crore.

According to SN Narain, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of SR, several Vande Bharat train services, including the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil and Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram routes, have recorded occupancy levels of over 100 per cent.