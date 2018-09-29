15-member girls’ football team ready to take off for London tomorrow

Team members at a practice session. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Team members at a practice session. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Seven girls from the city and eight from Jharkhand have packed their jerseys and spikes to play football in an international ground for the first time. The girls are scheduled to take-off for London on September 30.

While some of them have decided to play against their families’ wishes, others have dodged marriage proposals to be in the team. The girls from underprivileged backgrounds have chosen football to tide over their struggles, one kick at a time.

Priyanka Kachhap (15) from Haldama, Ranchi, says in her village, girls are not allowed to stay out after 6 pm. “There was no support from the parents and there were neighbours who would always instigate my family members and tell them that their girl is playing and coming home late. My mother was never supportive. She kept saying that I am not a good looking girl and I have no talent so, instead of staying at home, I should get married,” Priyanka said.

But the girl has been practising at the Cooperage Grounds since last week with 14 others who will take part in the OSCAR #kicklikeagirl UK Schools Tour 2018. The matches would be held between October 1 and 12.

Priyanka said one of her neighbours found a match for her and told her parents that the boy’s family from Rajasthan was willing to bear all expenses for the wedding. The teenager, however, had other things in mind.

Mumbai girl Pooja Gautam (16), who stays in Ambedkar Nagar, Cuffe Parade, said she started playing football when she was in Class VI. “I had all the support from my family to play football. But there were some people in the locality who would tell my parents that they should not allow me to play because I am a girl. But my parents never paid any attention. They were always on my side,” she said.

Anshu Kachhap (16) from Irba Pahantoli, Ranchi, a senior in the team, who started playing in October 2013, said: “For the first year-and]-a-half, all the girls played bare foot and wore kurtas or skirts. We were introduced to spike shoes and jerseys very late.” Now, Anshu trains 160 girls under 16 years of age in her village. “For the first time I am going to travel in a plane,” said Tinki Kumari (16) from Jirabar in Ranchi. “I am so sacred. But I am equally excited. It still feels like I am dreaming.” She recalls how she attracted her brother’s wrath, was beaten and locked up in the bathroom for playing football. Tinki, like the others in her team, wants to play in the big league. She also nurses the dream of becoming a mathematics professor some day.

Coach Rabindra Sahu said the girls were quick learners and he had full faith in their abilities. The team, with support from British Deputy High Commission, Mumbai, will play against some top UK schools, like Malvern College, Bradfield College, Downe House, St Mary’s Calne, Heathfield Ascot, and Cheltenham Ladies’ College.

